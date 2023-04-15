Nadine Dorries Is Becoming A Daily Mail Columnist And People Have Thoughts

Nadine Dorries was culture secretary in Boris Johnson's government. James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

Nadine Dorries has announced that she is becoming a columnist for the Daily Mail.

The former culture secretary’s articles will appear in the paper every Tuesday.

Dorries, who already has her own chat show on Talk TV, revealed her latest venture in a tweet declaring: “Brace. Brace. Brace.”

My news today - official - I’m going to be a Daily Mail columnist, every Tuesday starting next week.



Brace. Brace. Brace.

https://t.co/tQnPD0y7gD — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP (@NadineDorries) April 14, 2023

Advertisement

Perhaps wisely, Dorries turned off replies on her tweet confirming the news.

However, hundreds of social media users still managed to pass on their thoughts by quote-tweeting the post.

Some speculated that giving the notoriously-outspoken MP a column in a national newspaper may not be a massive success.

One Twitter user compared the news to "a massive car crash" Twitter

Another pointed out that shouting "brace brace brace" usually precedes disaster. Twitter

Advertisement

Others, meanwhile, pointed out that writing the weekly column will leave her even less time to do her job as an MP.

Most reactions to the news were negative. Twitter

Many accused Dorries of ignoring her main job as an MP Twitter

Many were unhappy about the MP's latest sideline. Twitter

Dorries has already announced that she is standing down as MP for Mid-Bedfordshire at the next election, nearly 20 years after first entering the Commons.

Advertisement

She is one of a number of Tory MPs who have taken jobs in the media while still sitting in parliament.