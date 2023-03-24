Nadine Dorries Says Boris Johnson 'Will Be Found Guilty' Of Misleading MPs

Nadine Dorries interviewing Boris Johnson on 'Friday Night with Nadine'. TalkTV via PA Media

Boris Johnson will be found guilty of misleading MPs over the partygate scandal, according to one of his closest allies.

Nadine Dorries said the former prime minister is the victim of a “kangaroo court”.

She also predicted that handing Johnson a long enough suspension to trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge constituency would end his political career.

Her comments come after the ex-PM’s fiery appearance in front of the privileges committee, which is investigating whether he misled parliament by insisting Covid rules were followed in Downing Street at all times.

Johnson has admitted he did mislead the Commons, but insisted his comments were made “in good faith” after being assured by his advisers that no parties had taken place.

An interim report by the committee earlier this month said it should have been “obvious” to him that lockdown rules were broken.

They are not expected to deliver their final verdict until after Easter.

But on her Talk TV chat show, due to be broadcast tonight, Dorries said: “I don’t think there was ever a world in which this committee was going to find Boris innocent.

″The committee have demonstrated very clearly that they have decided early on to find him guilty.

″The committee knew that they had not a shred of evidence to prove that he misled with intent. They changed the rules, lowered the bar and inserted the vague term ‘reckless’ into the terms of reference.

″Boris Johnson will be found guilty by this kangaroo court. There is no doubt about that, and that in itself will be a disgraceful, and possibly unlawful, conclusion with serious reputational consequences.”

Dorries also said that imposing a suspension from parliament of at least 10 days, which would trigger a by-election in Johnson’s seat, would end his political career.

She said: “It is unthinkable that they would do so. But if a committee is willing to bend the rules and change the course of their investigation midway in order to find him guilty, would you put anything past that committee? I wouldn’t.”

Nadine Dorries says Boris Johnson will be found guilty by the "kangaroo court" privileges committee, but thinks he and his legal team would not “take this egregious abuse of parliamentary procedure lying down.”



The former culture secretary’s comments come despite Commons leader Penny Mordaunt warning MPs not to interfere in the privileges committee’s work.

In a reference to claims it is a “kangaroo court”, she said: “I would gently point out to those colleagues who have mentioned, for example, marsupials, that they might have been too full of bounce when they made those remarks.