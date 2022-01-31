Nadine Dorries Defending Boris Johnson's 'Fake News' Attack On Keir Starmer Is Extraordinary TV

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: One of the things the prime minister said today in the House of Commons that was basically untrue – and clearly untrue – was the allegation that Keir Starmer was responsible for not prosecuting Jimmy Savile. How can you have a prime minister just repeating fake news like that?”

Nadine Dorries: I have no idea of the background of Keir Starmer and I know that he ...

KGM: Well, it’s not true and the prime minister repeated it. It’s an old meme repeated by conspiracy theorists.

ND: Well, you know, there were things Keir Starmer said that someone who is the former director of public prosecutions shouldn’t have said at the dispatch box. He shouldn’t have pre-judged what a Met investigation is going to find.

KGM: Boris Johnson said something that was untrue. He misled the house today.

ND: I don’t believe that was the case.

KGM: What, are you saying Keir Starmer was responsible for not prosecuting ...

ND: I don’t know, I don’t know the details.

KGM: That’s what the prime minister said.

ND: I’ll have to take your word for it.

KGM: He shouldn’t have said it, should he?

ND: I think there are lots of things that Keir Starmer shouldn’t have said.

KGM: Well, there are clearly things that he (Johnson) said that are not true.

ND: The prime minister tells the truth.

KGM: Now whether they were deliberate lies or not has yet to be established ... but he’s clearly said things to the house that were not true.

ND: The prime minister tells the truth.