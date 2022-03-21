Her daughter was just 22 months old when her mother was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on trumped up charges.

Gabriella spent three-and-a-half years living with her grandparents in Iran, before she returned to the UK to live with her father and start school in October 2019.

“It is surreal to come back and to be holding my husband and my baby – who is not a baby,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe added.

The mother-of-one thanked her “amazing husband” who has been tirelessly campaigning for her release and Gabriella who she described as “very patient”.

She added: “The coming back was very tough. You realise you are coming back to a daughter that is nearly eight.

“I left her when she was nearly two. I’m getting to know them better now.”