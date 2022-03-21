'I Was The Lucky One' – Nazanin Calls For Release Of Others Unjustly Detained In Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe speaks during a press conference hosted by her local MP Tulip Siddiq, in Parliament. Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe today called for an end to the detention of other dual nationals held in Iran, as she spoke publicly for the first time.

She described herself as the “lucky one” and said many others languishing in Iranian prisons were still suffering.

The mother-of-one said that without the release of others in Iran: “The meaning of freedom is never going to be complete.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, was reunited with her daughter Gabriella and husband Richard Ratcliffe in the early hours of the morning last Thursday.

Their reunion marked the end of six years of hell for the charity worker. Her release followed months of intensive negotiations and came after UK officials finally settled a 40-year £400 million debt to Tehran.

During the press conference, Zaghari-Ratcliffe also criticised the government for the length of time it took to secure her release.

“How many foreign secretaries does it take for someone to come home? Five?” - Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

She highlighted the continued detention of British-US national and wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, who, according to his family, has gone on hunger strike after he was taken back into prison after just 48 hours on furlough.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: “I believe that the meaning of freedom is never going to be complete as to such time that all of us who are unjustly detained in Iran are reunited with our families.

“To begin with Morad, but also the other dual nationals, members of religious groups, or prisoners of conscience.

“We do realise that if I have been in prison for six years there are so many other people we don’t know their names who have been suffering in prison in Iran.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she did not agree with her husband who thanked the British government during the press conference.

She said she had seen five foreign secretaries over the course of six years, adding: “That is unprecedented given the politics of the UK. I love you Richard, respect whatever you believe, but I was told many, many times that ‘Oh we’re going to get you home’. That never happened.”

She said this resulted in her finding it difficult to place trust in them, adding: “How many foreign secretaries does it take for someone to come home? Five?

“What’s happened now should have happened six years ago.”

Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad, also took part in the press conference. She said her mother is on a travel ban within Iran.

She said: “We just want [the UK government] to do whatever they have to do to bring them back.”

The Zaghari-Ratcliffe family are not expected to hold any other interviews following today’s press conference and are asking for their privacy to be respected so they can settle into their new family life.

Gabriella was just 22 months old when her mother was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on trumped up charges of plotting against the regime – which she has always denied.