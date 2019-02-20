Until recently you could only get your hands on the green goodness in Japan, but as of February 2019, you’ll be able to buy them in the UK, Italy, Germany and Switzerland, with more countries to be announced soon.

Whether you’ve been lucky enough to try them in Japan or simply when a colleague brought some back from their trip, you’ll be pleased to know matcha green tea KitKats are coming to the UK.

If you haven’t yet tried them, you’re in for a treat. The bars are made from a blend of green tea matcha powder, cocoa butter and white chocolate. Yum.

According to Bloomberg, a report by Euromonitor revealed that the matcha tea-infused chocolate, created 15 years ago, is in the top three favourite chocolate confectionery for the whole of Japan. Unsurprising.

The green KitKat will be produced in Nestle’s Hamburg factory in Germany and shipped to eight countries in Europe. This means munching on a pack (or three) will no longer involve sending a shopping list to your colleague, friend or family member headed east. Hurrah.

HuffPost has contacted Nestle to find out where they will be stocked and how much they will cost and will update this article accordingly.