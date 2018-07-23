A petition calling for Netflix to pull their controversial upcoming series ‘Insatiable’ has so far acquired 90,000 signatures.

Last week, a trailer for ‘Insatiable’ debuted and immediately faced a backlash, with many feeling the premise of the show enforced fat-shaming, due to the fact its lead character is initially bullied for her size, but becomes desirable to her schoolmates after losing weight.

The controversy caused two members of the cast to speak out in defence of the show, but their explanations clearly weren’t enough for many critics, with a Change.org petition calling for the show to be cancelled altogether.