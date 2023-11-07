The stars of Netflix's Locked In Netflix

Netflix’s psychological thriller Locked In has already got fans engrossed – and secured its place as the number one film on the streaming service right now.

The film follows a dramatic family affair which mainly centres around the wildly complicated relationship between Lina (Rose Williams) and her mother-in-law, Katherine (Famke Janssen), after the former marries the latter’s stepson, Jamie (Finn Cole).

Advertisement

But this is far from your average mother-in-law conflict. You see, when Lina was young, her mother died, with Katherine becoming her adopted mother.

As well as a plot full of twists and turns, Locked In also boasts a cast that may be familiar to many viewers, with its stars previously appearing in Peaky Blinders, Pushing Daisies and another huge Netflix franchise.

Here’s where you have seen the cast of Locked In before…

Famke Janssen

Famke Janssen in X-Men and Locked In Kerry Hayes/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock/Netflix

Best known for her starring as Phoenix in the X-Men films, Famke plays Katherine in Locked In, a mother-in-law who is trying to unveil a murder despite being in a critical condition in hospital.

Advertisement

Fans will also recognise the Dutch performer from Netflix’s Hemlock Grove, as well as the crime drama How to Get Away with Murder.

Rose Williams

Rose Williams in Sanditon and Locked In ITV/Netflix

The Londoner plays Lina, Katherine’s daughter-in-law and adoptive daughter.

She is best known for appearing in period dramas such as Reign and Sanditon, as well as the recent film Mrs Harris Goes To Paris.

Finn Cole

Finn Cole in Peaky Blinders and Locked In BBC/Netflix

Finn plays Katherine’s stepson and Lina’s husband Jamie in Locked In. Over the course of the film, he becomes unwell, although a question mark remains over his mysterious illness.

Advertisement

Viewers may recognise him for his role as Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders, in which he co-stars with his brother Joe. The Londoner also played a young version of Jakob Toretto in the film F9.

Alex Hassell

Alex Hassell in The Boys and Locked In Amazon/Netflix

The Essex native plays Jamie’s doctor, Dr. Robert Lawrence in Locked In. He has recently starred in Netflix’s hit show Everything Now and Amazon’s satirical superhero television series The Boys.

His first Hollywood role was in 2017 in George Clooney’s Suburbicon, in which he starred alongside Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.

Anna Friel

Anna Friel in Marcella and Locked In ITV/Shutterstock/Netflix

Advertisement

British actor and model Anna Friel plays Katherine’s nurse, Nicky Mackenzie.

After getting her start in the now-defunct soap Brookside, Anna is best known across pond for starring in the quirky comedy Pushing Daisies and the Bradley Cooper thriller Limitless, as well as the dark drama Marcella. Her stage credits include Closer, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Uncle Vanya.