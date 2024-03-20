Netflix Revisits Kanthony In New Bridgerton Season 3 Teaser

They're back. Netflix

If you’re counting down the days until Bridgerton’s return this May, Netflix has dropped a new teaser checking back in on Kanthony.

Ahead of the arrival of part one of season 3 on 16 May, the streaming service has dropped a new video in which newlyweds Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) share a dance at a ball.

“As one can see, life after marriage has not dimmed the flames that burn between these two in the slightest,” Netflix teased in the caption.

“Brother, I should like a moment alone,” Francesca (the newly cast Hannah Dodd) says to Anthony in the clip.

Viscount Bridgerton then catches the eye of Kate across the room, before he approaches her and declares that he “should like to use that moment alone with my beautiful wife”.

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) then appears at the end of the clip as she anxiously examines her emerald green dress.

Season 3 of the hit show is set to spotlight Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), with fans having already affectionately named them Polin.

The third series will also notably fast-forward to Julia Quinn’s fourth book, Romancing Mr Bridgerton.

The logline for season three reads: “Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

“She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

According to Derry Girls star Nicola, season three “stays very true to the books”, and is “just so romantic”.

“I think season one was about passion, season two was about longing and season three, I think it’s romance all the way,” she told People, teasing that “there were a lot of moments on set where we filmed something and we’d turn around and everyone was sort of clutching their chest being like ‘Oh my God.’ It was that kind of love.”