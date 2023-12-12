Oops! Did The Bridgerton Social Account Just Accidentally Reveal Some Major Season 3 Info?

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan will take centre stage in the new season of Bridgerton COLIN HUTTON/NETFLIX

Bridgerton might have just accidentally let slip some crucial information about the hit period drama’s upcoming third season.

While fans have now been waiting over a year for their return to the Ton (safe for prequel series Queen Charlotte, that is), Netflix has been slowly teasing new details about what to expect from the new batch of episodes.

Most notably, this has included the fact the third season will focus on Colin Brigderton and Penelope Featherington’s romance, in a change of order from the original Bridgerton novels, and some intriguing new additions to the cast.

However, a release date for the new series is yet to be confirmed – until, it appears, now.

The new season of Bridgerton will centre around Colin and Penelope's budding romance LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

You see, on Monday, the fan account @BridgertonStans spotted some gossip that Lady Whistledown herself would be proud of, when the official Bridgerton social media accounts switched up some of its branding.

This included a new banner, which apparently gave away not just that the next season of Bridgerton would be split into two, but when viewers should expect to tune in.

According to the supposed leak, which was subsequently reported on by the fansite What’s On Netflix, the first batch of episodes will arrive on Thursday 16 May next year. This will be followed by a second drop on Thursday 13 June.

🐦 A conta no Twitter de Bridgerton mudou o ícone de perfil e a header. pic.twitter.com/y0XCjCxYE6 — Bridgerton Stans (@bridgertonstans) December 11, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment. The official Bridgerton X account appears to have since switched its header to a plain green design.

The first two seasons of Bridgerton previously launched all of its episodes at once on a Friday.

Season one debuted on Christmas Day 2020, while the follow-up arrived just over a year later in March 2022.

This Bridgerton release schedule would follow other Netflix hits which have been split into two parts in recent history, including Stranger Things, You and the final season of The Crown.