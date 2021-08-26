Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and fellow pop star Anne-Marie take on the iconic “intros round” in a newly-released clip from the upcoming reboot of Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sky was bringing the hit music quiz back to our screens, with Greg Davies on presenting duties this time around.

Panellist Noel Fielding is set to return to the show, with comedian Jamali Maddix joining as a regular guest, while This Country’s Daisy May Cooper will take on the Great British Bake Off host as rival team captain.

On Thursday morning, BuzzFeed UK revealed the first teaser for the new series, sharing a clip of Jade, Anne-Marie and Daisy trying their hand at an “intros round”, in which star guests have to guess a famous song from their teammates’ acapella interpretation of its introduction.