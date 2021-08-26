Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and fellow pop star Anne-Marie take on the iconic “intros round” in a newly-released clip from the upcoming reboot of Never Mind The Buzzcocks.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Sky was bringing the hit music quiz back to our screens, with Greg Davies on presenting duties this time around.
Panellist Noel Fielding is set to return to the show, with comedian Jamali Maddix joining as a regular guest, while This Country’s Daisy May Cooper will take on the Great British Bake Off host as rival team captain.
On Thursday morning, BuzzFeed UK revealed the first teaser for the new series, sharing a clip of Jade, Anne-Marie and Daisy trying their hand at an “intros round”, in which star guests have to guess a famous song from their teammates’ acapella interpretation of its introduction.
The clip also reveals comedian Nish Kumar as a guest – who ends up being sent to “face the wall” by Daisy when he finds her unique take on Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Want To Have Fun a little too entertaining.
Watch the brand new clip of Jade, Anne-Marie and Daisy in action below:
Never Mind The Buzzcocks originally ran between 1996 and 2015, with Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell and Rhod Gilbert among its former hosts.
The show was responsible for countless memorable moments, including Amy Winehouse’s memorable appearance, Simon Amstell winding up Donny Tourette and the infamous moment when Ordinary Boys frontman Preston walked off the set.
Sky is yet to confirm an exact release date for the Never Mind The Buzzcocks revival, but has said it will air on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW in the autumn.
