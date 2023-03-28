New Eviction Powers Will Help Landlords Kick Out 'Scrotes' Quicker, Tory MP Says

Jonathan Gullis TalkTV

Controversial new eviction powers will help landlords kick out “scrotes” quicker, a Tory MP has said.

Jonathan Gullis celebrated the government’s “three strikes you’re out” policy to give landlords more powers to remove rowdy tenants.

Nuisance neighbours or those who fall behind on their rent could be booted out within two weeks, according to reports.

Homeless charities warn it is a “deeply problematic” approach and called for clear guidance on what behaviour is deemed an “annoyance”.

Gullis, the MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, told TalkTV he welcomed the move, adding: “I’ve dealt with a number of constituents who have raised concerns about certain neighbours where it’s very clear that drug dealing or drug abuse is taking place, late night drinking, people exposing themself in the middle of street all hours of the night.”

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis: “When you’ve got a couple of scrotes who need kicking out, we’ll be able to do that much quicker."@JuliaHB1 pic.twitter.com/SJkyMznazt — TalkTV (@TalkTV) March 28, 2023

Gullis said Rishi Sunak had “got the balance right” between landlords not being allowed to kick people out without fair notice and those landlords who want to make sure their properties are looked after.

“When you’ve got a couple of scrotes who need kicking out,” he added. “Then obviously we’ll be able to do that much quicker and that will make a big difference to local communities.

“Because it’s not right if you’re living in a rented property or in a council property - which obviously is being partially funded by us the taxpayer - that you have some sort of god given right to do what you want.

“It’s unfair on neighbours who have to deal [with it] who’ve got young families in many cases.”

It is not the first time Gullis has described people as “scrotes” - he recently said his own constituency was full of “scumbags”, “scrotes” and “savages”.

The government’s proposal states: “After three strikes, the government thinks it is right that perpetrators of anti-social behaviour face eviction and should be deprioritised for further social housing and will work with the sector to achieve this.”

The proposals are among dozens promised by Sunak in a plan to address increased public concerns about antisocial behaviour.

Matt Downie, chief executive of homelessness charity Crisis, described the plan as a “deeply problematic” approach which “could see survivors of domestic abuse or people with support needs forced from their homes if neighbours complain about noise”.