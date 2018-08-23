New GCSE Grading System Is Damaging Students' Mental Health, Union Warns

New GCSE grading systems are contributing to increased stress for pupils and teachers, a union has warned, as students prepare to collect their results.

The government is phasing in an updated results system in England, which will see many subjects graded from 1-9 instead of the traditional A*-G and coursework elements of examination drastically cut back.

Exam regulator Ofqual says the changes are necessary to ensure the qualifications “keep pace with universities’ and employers’ demands”, and all GCSEs will be marked in this way from 2020.

But experts at the National Education Union (NEU) argue the new system narrows the curriculum and places added pressure on young people, damaging their mental health as a result.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “The National Education Union congratulates everyone receiving their GCSE results today, and those who have worked hard teaching and supporting students.

“But we are deeply concerned about the pressure and stress these new GCSEs have put on students and school and college staff, which has been exacerbated by the upheaval of the rushed implementation.

“Removing most coursework and other non-exam assessment and just using end-of-course exams makes the exams extremely high stakes and is contributing to poor mental health among students.”