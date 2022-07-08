New Prime Minister Should Let Boris And Carrie Have Chequers Wedding Bash, Minister Says

A new prime minister should let Boris and Carrie Johnson have their wedding party at Chequers, a cabinet minister has said.
James Cleverly said the couple should be allowed to have the bash at the PM’s country residence this summer - even if Johnson is gone by then.
It comes amid reports that the Johnsons are ploughing on with plans for a wedding party at Chequers at the end of July.
The pair married in a low-key, private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year and planned to have a larger celebration in 2022, when coronavirus restrictions were likely to be relaxed.
Asked if Johnson should still have the party at Chequers in July if it is in someone else’s hands by then, Cleverly said: “I think that if that is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead.
“Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse…”
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other.”
The Johnsons were said to have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for the celebration on July 30.
The Evening Standard reported last month that this would take the form of a “champagne-soaked soiree” at the PM’s country residence to celebrate the couple’s first anniversary.
In another interview on Sky News, Cleverly described stories about the party as “media speculation” and said he had not received an invite.
The Mirror said it was told by two separate sources that the pair were keen to go ahead with the celebrations.
One Tory source said: “It beggars belief that even after all the criticism Johnson has faced regarding integrity and probity, one of the reasons he is staying is to have his wedding party at Chequers.
“It’s a national asset not his personal home. The Johnsons should do the decent thing and find a different venue. And Boris should do the decent thing and leave No 10 immediately”.
A second insider told the paper: “It’s crass if it goes ahead.”
But a spokesman for Johnson said: “The PM has a strong sense of duty and will continue to serve his country until a new leader is in place solely to continue his obligation to the public.”
It comes after the outgoing PM appeared to slip up in his resignation speech at Downing Street, thanking the “wonderful staff here at Chequers”, before quickly correcting himself to say “here at No 10”.
“And of course at Chequers,” he added.