Devastating Pictures Show Impact Of Drought Across Entire Australian State

David Gray / Reuters Australia's most populous state, New South Wales is now 100% in drought - a property on the outskirts of Walgett is pictured above

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), is now entirely in drought, officials announced on Wednesday.

One of the worst droughts in living memory is sweeping parts of eastern Australia, leaving farmers struggling to cope and questioning their futures.

Record-low levels of rainfall in some regions and successive seasons of above-average temperatures have blighted vast tracts of Australia’s grazing and crop land.

NSW produces about a quarter of the country’s agricultural output and the drought has led to state and federal governments providing £330m in emergency relief funding.

The area was officially listed as “100 percent in drought” on Wednesday, having been at 99 percent on Monday. Some 23 percent of NSW is classified as being in “intense drought”, with the remainder in drought or drought-affected.

More than half of Queensland has also dried out and parts of Victoria and South Australia are battling similar conditions.