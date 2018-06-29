Newly-Hatched Vulture Chicks And Rare Eggs Seized At Heathrow Airport

PA Two of the eggs had already hatched

Two vulture chicks and more than a dozen eggs containing rare and endangered species have been seized at Heathrow Airport.

Border Force officers confiscated 19 eggs in total, two of which had already hatched, from an Irish man who had arrived on a flight from South Africa.

While the exact species have not yet been identified, the eggs, which had apparently been concealed within a body belt, are from South African birds of prey including vultures, eagles, hawks and kites, the Home Office said.