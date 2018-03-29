The NHS Must Be A Priority In Brexit Negotiations

With this week marking one year until Britain officially leaves the EU, HuffPost is running a series of blogs answering big questions still left unanswered about our Brexit future. Today, GP and BMA treasurer Dr Andrew Dearden write on how leaving the EU will affect the NHS. Follow the series on #BrexitFuture

Today marks one year since Article 50 was triggered and one year to go until we formally cease to be a member of the European Union.

The challenges posed to our health service by Brexit are considerable: from the workforce and Northern Ireland to regulation and research, there is barely a part of the health service that will be unaffected by the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Health services must be a priority during the Brexit negotiations – it is in everyone’s interest. There has been some progress, but it has been slow and is patchy across different areas of the NHS. This is why, with just one year to go before the UK leaves the EU, we’re calling on negotiators on both sides of the table to urgently agree a Brexit deal that provides certainty for doctors, health services and patients across Europe.

The most significant issue around Brexit facing the British and the European medical profession is its workforce. EU nationals play an invaluable role in health and social care in the UK and have been vital in addressing the staff shortages seen across the NHS. Put simply, our health service would not be able to cope without them. Unfortunately, there has been little clarity from the government on exactly what the future holds for EU citizens and their families living in the UK, many of whom have dedicated years of service to the NHS and medical research in the UK, or on what a future immigration model would look like. Last week David Davis announced that EU citizens arriving in the UK before the end of 2021, what is known as the “transition period” will enjoy the same guarantees as those who arrive before Brexit, but we need more detail on what will happen beyond that timeframe. It is vital that any future immigration system is flexible enough to ensure the NHS can recruit and retain doctors, researchers, and other NHS workers in sufficient numbers and that the professional qualifications of medical staff continue to be recognised in the UK and in the EU. Our NHS and patient care are all the richer for having a diverse workforce - it’s crucial we don’t lose valuable experience and expertise because of Brexit.