NHS Cancels Dover Blood Donations In Brexit Chaos Fears

The NHS has cancelled blood donations in Dover for an eight-week period as the UK leaves the EU due to predicted travel chaos.

The suspension of donations will start two weeks before Brexit day on March 29 and continue for six weeks after.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation for the NHS, said: “In the event of issues at Calais and other freight ports, Operation Stack may be put in place by Highways England and the Kent Police.

“This could lead to significant traffic in Kent and may prevent donation teams from reaching venues in the area or a donation leaving.

“We’re grateful to all our lifesaving blood donors and we look forward to seeing them at their next donation.”

The NHS said only six sessions will be cancelled, and replacement appointments will be arranged. They added the decision will not affect blood stocks or their ability to deliver necessary blood to hospitals.

The news first came about when the NHS blood services Twitter responded to a question about why someones partner’s blood donation appointment had been cancelled.