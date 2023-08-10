NHS Waiting Lists Hit Record High Despite Sunak Promise To Bring Them Down

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Jeff Moore - PA Images via Getty Images

NHS waiting lists have hit another record high, despite Rishi Sunak’s pledge to bring them down.

The prime minister made cutting them one of his five pledges to voters at the start of the year.

But new figures released by NHS England this morning show that an estimated 7.6 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of June, up from 7.5 million in May.

It is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Speaking in January, Sunak said: “NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly.”

Advertisement

He said his pledges - which also included halving inflation, growing the economy, cutting national debt and stopping small boats crossing the Channel - were “the people’s priorities, they are your government’s priorities and we will either have achieved them or not”.

He added: “No tricks, no ambiguity - we’re either delivering for you or we’re not.

“We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all. So, I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve.”

The NHS data also showed that the number of people waiting more than 52 weeks to start routine hospital treatment had fallen from 385,022 to 383,083 at the end of June.

Ministers have said they will eliminate all waits of more than 52 weeks by next spring.

Meanwhile, the government is also failing to hit its target of ending all waits of more than 18 months.

Advertisement