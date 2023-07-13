Rishi Sunak Slammed After Breaking Two Of His Pledges On The Same Morning

Rishi Sunak launched his five promises in January. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been criticised after managing to break two of his key pledges on the same morning.

Official figures showed that NHS waiting lists have hit a new record, while the UK economy is shrinking.

In January, the prime minister made cutting waiting lists and growing the economy two of his five "priorities" he wants voters to judge him by.

The other three are reducing the national debt, halving inflation and stopping the small boats carrying migrants across the Channel from France.

According to NHS England, 7.47 million people were waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of May, up from 7.42 million in April.

That is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics revealed that the economy shrank by 0.1% in May.

Lib Dem health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: "This shows another empty pledge from Rishi Sunak placed on the scrap heap of broken promises.

"More than 1 in 10 people in our country are now waiting for routine hospital treatment, with millions of them now too sick to work.

"Conservative ministers should hang their heads in shame - or better still, step aside."

Commenting on the economic figures, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Growth is down again, families are worse off and the impact of the Tory mortgage bombshell is reaching far and wide.

“This Tory government seems determined to march us down a path of low growth and economic insecurity.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said high inflation - despite Sunak's pledge to halve it - was a "drag anchor on the economy".