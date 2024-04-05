Nicholas Galitzine Opens Up About What Went On At His Disastrous Christopher Nolan Audition

Nicholas Galitzine Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

Nicholas Galitzine has revealed things didn’t exactly go to plan when he landed the opportunity to audition for Christopher Nolan.

While now best known for his roles in Red, White And Royal Blue, Mary & George and the upcoming rom-com The Idea Of You, Nicholas almost landed a part in the war epic Dunkirk earlier in his career.

However, when he met with its director, Oscar winner Christopher Nolan, things went a little awry.

“He starts reading the scene, [but] it’s not the scene that I prepared,” Nicholas recalled to Variety.

Initially, Nicholas began to improvise, but wound up just “staring” at the filmmaker for what “feels like an eternity”.

“And I finally plucked up the courage to say, ‘I’m sorry, Christopher Nolan, you have the wrong scene or I’d just been royally screwed up by my team’,” he said.

Disappointingly, Nicholas didn’t share what happened next… but what we do know is that it didn’t result in him landing a role in Dunkirk.

Interestingly, Nicholas is about to star as a music heartthrob in The Idea Of You, a big-screen adaptation of the book of the same name, which began life as Harry Styles fanfiction.

The Idea Of You also stars Anne Hathaway as a single mum who falls for a boyband star after a chance meeting when she takes her daughter to attend Coachella.