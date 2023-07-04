Nick And Charlie Venture To Paris In Heartstopper Season 2 Teaser

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper Netflix

The young stars of Netflix’s Heartstopper are back and ready to remind viewers that their celebration of queer joy doesn’t have to end with the passing of Pride Month.

On Sunday, Netflix unveiled a teaser clip from season two of the LGBTQ-inclusive teen series, set to debut on 3 August.

In the clip, boyfriends Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) set off on a sweet trip to Paris with their pals.

However, the group’s adventures in the City of Lights and beyond come with some unexpected challenges, as they have “a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship,” according to press notes.

Watch the season two teaser for Heartstopper below:

The first season of Heartstopper premiered on Netflix in April of last year to sterling reviews and impassioned fan discourse on social media, catapulting Kit Connor and Joe Locke into international stardom in the process.

The series is based on Alice Oseman’s web comic-turned-graphic novel series of the same name, and follows a budding romance between two teenage boys at a secondary school in small-town England.

Speaking to HuffPost in 2022, Kit and Joe said fans can expect their characters’ “issues [will] become more serious” throughout the progression of the series, which has already been renewed for a third season.

Kizzy Edgell (left) and Corinna Brown in Season 2 of "Heartstopper." Samuel Dore/Netflix

“I think Charlie’s mental health will definitely be a main focus,” said Kit, previously best known for Rocket Man, in which he portrayed a young Elton John.

“But we’d also touch on how they learn to deal with that as a couple — how they learn the importance of creating a support system, while also learning that you can’t always help and have to let people learn things themselves.”

Joe added: “When I was growing up, if I’d have had Heartstopper, I’d have felt a lot more normal.

“So, I hope that that’s what we can [provide] to younger people in the next generation as well, because it’ll always be there as long as Netflix lives.”