For most people, the 2nd January means it’s time to set that alarm again and go back to work (unless you’ve had to work throughout the festive period, which really does suck).

But for one person and his celeb pals, Christmas isn’t quite over, as the sun continues to shine on their luxury Maldives break.

Yes Nick Grimshaw, we’ve seen your Instagram updates.

While the rest of us were still in our pyjamas, polishing off the last of the Roses and wondering if we’d ever wear a pair of skinny jeans again, Grimmy and co. jetted off to the tropical island, which looks like this: