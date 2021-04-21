Nicola Coughlan And Kim Kardashian's Bridgerton Love-In On Twitter Has Warmed Our Hearts

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan could not control her excitement after finding out Kim Kardashian was a fan of her’s – and it appears the feeling was very much mutual.
The pair shared a Twitter love-in after the actor revealed the Kardashians were a source of inspiration for her on the set of the hit Netflix period drama.
On Tuesday, Nicola tweeted: “As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this.”
And sure enough, it wasn’t long before Nicola’s tweet caught Kim’s attention, and her mind was blown.
“WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!!” Kim wrote. “This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”
Nicola. whose Bridgerton character Penelope Featherington was revealed to be the mysterious Lady Whistledown, replied: “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you!
“Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know.”
Kim then tweeted: “OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!!”
Nicola then gave her the ultimate honour, tweeting: “Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas! Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable.”
“I will wear this title proudly and not let you down Lady Whistledown!” Kim insisted.
Speaking to her followers, who were living for the exchange as much as she was, Nicola tweeted: “You know I’ve loved Kim for like over a decade, I can’t even deal.”
There’s a real possibility of Kim’s dreams coming true too, as earlier this month, it was confirmed that a third and fourth series of Bridgerton have now been commissioned, on top of a previously-announced second season.
Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony Bridgerton will take centre stage in the second series, with Sex Education star Simone Ashley joining the cast as Kate, a new love interest for him.
However, it has been confirmed that Regé-Jean Page will not be appearing in the second series as the Duke Of Hastings, which did not go down well with fans.
The show’s producer Shonda Rhimes has since spoken out to deny reports that Regé-Jean turned down an offer to appear in another series.
Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now.