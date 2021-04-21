Nicola Coughlan And Kim Kardashian's Bridgerton Love-In On Twitter Has Warmed Our Hearts

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan could not control her excitement after finding out Kim Kardashian was a fan of her’s – and it appears the feeling was very much mutual. The pair shared a Twitter love-in after the actor revealed the Kardashians were a source of inspiration for her on the set of the hit Netflix period drama. On Tuesday, Nicola tweeted: “As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this.”

Netflix/Shutterstock Nicola Coughlan as Bridgerton's Penelope Featherington and Kim Kardashian

And sure enough, it wasn’t long before Nicola’s tweet caught Kim’s attention, and her mind was blown. “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!!” Kim wrote. “This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?

Because I feel like she should know this — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Nicola. whose Bridgerton character Penelope Featherington was revealed to be the mysterious Lady Whistledown, replied: “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! “Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know.” Kim then tweeted: “OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!!”

Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!❤️❤️❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!! 😉 https://t.co/pMDp15kVFp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Nicola then gave her the ultimate honour, tweeting: “Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas! Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable.” “I will wear this title proudly and not let you down Lady Whistledown!” Kim insisted.

Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas! Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable 💎 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

I will wear this title proudly and not let you down Lady Whistledown! 💎 https://t.co/urD8TZql6k — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 21, 2021

Speaking to her followers, who were living for the exchange as much as she was, Nicola tweeted: “You know I’ve loved Kim for like over a decade, I can’t even deal.”