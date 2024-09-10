Here's Why Nicole Kidman Checked In With Her Famous 'Bestie' Before Making The Perfect Couple

Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple SEACIA PAVAO/NETFLIX

Nicole Kidman made sure to check one of her closest showbiz friends was happy for her to go ahead with her new show The Perfect Couple before production got underway.

The Oscar winner plays the matriarch of a wealthy Nantucket family in Netflix’s new murder mystery, which began streaming last week.

In the show, Nicole plays the on-screen wife of Liev Schreiber, with his ex-wife Naomi Watts revealing that her friend contacted her about the show before work began.

“We always check in, we’re besties,” Naomi told Entertainment Weekly. “That was very kind of her to do that.”

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman at the Women in Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards via Associated Press

Naomi and Liev were in a relationship for over a decade, and share two teenage children together, 17-year-old Sasha and 15-year-old Kai. The former couple eventually parted ways in 2016, after 11 years together.

The Perfect Couple boasts an impressive cast that also includes Bad Sisters star (and daughter of Bono!) Eve Hewson, The White Lotus actor Meghann Fahy and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Donna Lynne Champlin.

Also in the show are Emmy-nominated American Horror Story alum Adina Porter and Ripley’s Dakota Fanning.

Liev Schreiber and Nicole Kidman on the set of The Perfect Couple HILARY BRONWYN GAYLE/NETFLIX

The show has already made a big impact, and is currently sitting at number one on Netflix’s list of most-watched shows here in the UK.

