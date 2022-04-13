A Tory MP Has Finally Called On Boris Johnson To Quit Over His Partygate Fine

In a televised statement on Tuesday evening, the prime minister said: “I once again offer a full apology. I accept in all sincerity that people have the right to expect better.”

But asked if he would resign, he added: “I want to be able to get on and deliver the mandate I have.”

On the morning broadcast round today, transport secretary Grant Shapps insisted Johnson had not “knowingly” broken the rules - or misled parliament when he told MPs all covid rules were followed in Downing Street.

He told Sky News: “He didn’t do it deliberately. He didn’t come to Parliament and having knowingly done this.

“He thought in fact that the same people who wished him happy birthday, who he had already been meeting with earlier that day, was not breaking the law.

“The police take a different view. He absolutely accepts that and has paid the fine.”