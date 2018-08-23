No-Deal Brexit Will Not Cause Sandwich Famine, Pledges Dominic Raab

There will not be a shortage of BLT sandwiches if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal, the Brexit secretary has promised.

Dominic Raab said the suggestion there would be a “sandwich famine” was misleading.

Last month the British Sandwich Association warned the lack of a deal could lead to “serious problems” importing fresh ingredients.

But Raab’s rebuttal comes as the government warned consumers would face a multi-million pound hit in the form of extra card payment charges in a no deal Brexit.