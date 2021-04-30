After dominating throughout this year’s awards season, Nomadland is finally available to watch here in the UK.
The hit film was awarded top prizes at the Golden Globes, Baftas and finally the Academy Awards, where it picked up three awards – including the coveted Best Picture, as well as Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Chloé Zhao.
On Friday morning, it finally made its UK debut on the Disney+ subsection Star.
Unlike other recent new arrivals on Disney+, like Mulan and Raya And The Last Dragon, Nomadland will be available to all subscribers straight away, at no extra cost.
However, those who’d prefer to watch the Best Picture victor in a more traditional fashion can also watch it at UK cinemas from Monday 17 May.
Nomadland centres around Frances’ character, Fern – a woman in Nevada who falls on hard times following the death of her husband and the loss of her job.
The film follows her as she sells most of her possessions to pay for a camper van, which she uses to travel around the US in search of work.
Frances McDormand’s Best Actress win marked her third victory in this category, while Chloé Zhao made history during the Oscars as the second woman ever – and first woman of colour – to be awarded Best Director.
Among Nomadland’s other wins include Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes, Best Film at the Baftas and Best Picture at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
Disney+ launched its Star section earlier this year, featuring a host of films from 20th Century Studios, as well as classic shows like Desperate Housewives, Lost, Ugly Betty and The X-Files.
