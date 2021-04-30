After dominating throughout this year’s awards season, Nomadland is finally available to watch here in the UK.

The hit film was awarded top prizes at the Golden Globes, Baftas and finally the Academy Awards, where it picked up three awards – including the coveted Best Picture, as well as Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Chloé Zhao.

On Friday morning, it finally made its UK debut on the Disney+ subsection Star.

Unlike other recent new arrivals on Disney+, like Mulan and Raya And The Last Dragon, Nomadland will be available to all subscribers straight away, at no extra cost.