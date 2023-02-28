Norman Scott Slams 'Very Unkind' Depiction Of Him In A Very English Scandal

Norman Scott has voiced his upset over the drama in which he was portrayed PA

Norman Scott has admitted he was unhappy with the way he came across in the historical drama A Very English Scandal.

The former model was portrayed by Ben Whishaw in the 2018 show, for which the actor went on to receive an Emmy, TV Bafta and Golden Globe.

A Very English Scandal told the true story of the late former Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe, who was acquitted of conspiring to murder Scott after he claimed they had an affair at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

Speaking on the podcast British Scandal: Jeremy Thorpe, Scott said he was “very cross” at how he came across in the drama, although he did praise Ben’s performance.

The 83-year-old said: “Ben was being a very good actor, he had met me, he knew me, and I hoped that he would be me…

“I think it was very – I can say it because it’s what I believe – it was a black comedy. It was very unkind. But Ben played me very well.”

Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal Kieron McCarron/PA

He added: “But I did not walk down the stairs of the Old Bailey saying that I am gay and queer and all this sort of thing. Because it’s just not me. I’m not that sort of person.

“I scuttled away after I had given my evidence and went back down to Devon. I wasn’t there to do that. It was unkind really. I was a caricature.”

Meanwhile, Scott said Hugh Grant’s performance as Thorpe was “brilliant”.

“It upset me actually because he looked so like him and he got his mannerisms,” he said. “And do you know what was amazing? I’m not particularly fond of Hugh Grant but I think he’s the most wonderful actor.

“He learned to play the violin for that part in the film where he played with his mother on the piano, which is amazing. Very, very clever. But not a very nice person.”

Norman Scott pictured in 1979 Central Press via Getty Images

Ben previously said of his portrayal of Scott: “There is a responsibility to take on someone’s life… I certainly wanted to sort of do him justice in his complexity and in his variety as a human being.”

He added: “He was treated so badly by the press back in the day that the public opinion seemed to be so strongly against him.

“At least there was a chance to sort of set the record straight to some degree and give his side of the story perhaps. Fortunately we had this incredible script so you’re just trying to do that justice, and you can’t think much beyond that.”

“But there is a responsibility and I felt a sort of connection to Norman. I wanted for him to like it, and thankfully he does, we’re told.”

Scott previously told the Mail On Sunday he was unhappy with the show’s more comedic tone, claiming: “Artistic licence is fine but this isn’t my story. And there’s nothing funny about someone trying to kill you.”

Ben Whishaw Katie Jones via Getty Images

A Very English Scandal returned for a second run in 2021, this time under the name A Very British Scandal .

The second three-parter charted the marriage – and bitter, brutal divorce of Ian and Margaret Campbell – who were played in the show by Paul Bettany and Claire Foy.

Norman Scott’s full interview on the Wondery podcast British Scandal: Jeremy Thorpe, is available from Wednesday.