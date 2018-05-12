North Korea has said it will hold a “ceremony” for the dismantlement of its nuclear test site between May 23 and May 25.

The dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground would be a dramatic and symbolic event ahead of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s summit with Donald Trump next month.

North Korea’s foreign ministry said all of the tunnels at the country’s north-eastern testing ground would be destroyed by explosion, and that observation and research facilities and ground-based guard units would also be removed.

The North said it planned to invite journalists from the US, South Korea, China, Russia and Britain to inspect the process.

“The Nuclear Weapon Institute and other concerned institutions are taking technical measures for dismantling the northern nuclear test ground ... in order to ensure transparency of discontinuance of the nuclear test,” the country’s official Korean Central New Agency (KCNA) said on Saturday.