Most of us will go our whole lives without gracing the front of a magazine, but Kim Kardashian’s daughter has made her cover-girl debut aged just five.

The celebrity mum tweeted out four pictures from her daughter’s magazine shoot for Women’s Wear Daily, showing North West in brightly-coloured outfits, some spectacularly shiny boots, and holding some fetching sun umbrellas.

“My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for WWD,” Kardashian wrote. “She loves fashion and beauty and has so much fun doing this!”

