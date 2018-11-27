Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is “inept” and should feel “duty bound” to resign over Theresa May’s Brexit plan, the DUP’s Brexit spokesman has told HuffPost UK.

In a tirade which exposed the rift opening up between the Government and the Northern Irish party, MP Sammy Wilson accused Bradley of ignoring his concerns over the EU and failing to take her job “seriously”.

Instead of meeting with him, Bradley has been pushing May’s deal “like a door to door salesman”, said Wilson.

Bradley was in Belfast with the PM on Tuesday trying to rally support behind May’s troubled deal.

The MP for East Antrim believes Bradley should follow the lead of Shailesh Vara, the former Northern Ireland minister who resigned when the Withdrawal Agreement was published.

“Shailesh Vara, who is a remainer, could have kept his head down and kept his ministerial post, but he read the deal and he was appalled,” said Wilson.

“Now, let’s say I was Secretary of State for Scotland and I had seen a deal like this and it had the same impact on Scotland as this deal does on Northern Ireland, I would feel duty bound to resign.

“But Karen Bradley has not not even engaged with the substance of the complaints we have made.

“Instead, she is out selling the deal to businesses like a door to door salesman.”

It comes as the party threatens to stop propping up the government over the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, which looks set to be voted down by MPs at a crunch vote on December 11.

The PM and Bradley visited Belfast on Tuesday in a bid to drum up support.