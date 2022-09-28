Is Autumn Already Messing With Your Hair And Skin? Here’s How To Fix It

CoffeeAndMilk via Getty Images

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Unless you’re one of the rare few blessed with year-round perfect skin and hair, you’ll know what changing seasons can do to your beauty regime.

Advertisement

One minute the summer sun is glaring, your skin is glowing and your hair is all lovely and shiny, the next, the colder weather hits and throws everything into total chaos. (Don’t worry, we’ve all been there.)

Cooler temperatures, combined with the wind, rain and (if you’re bold enough to have turned it on already) central heating, can leave your skin and hair lacking nourishment. Your lips might have already started to crack (I know mine have), your skin to look red or sore, and your hair to become dry and brittle.

While the impact of the changing seasons is annoying, switching up your beauty regime is easier than it seems. All it takes is a few carefully selected products that meet your skin and hair needs, and you should be good to go. We’ve rounded up a few picks here that are guaranteed winners.