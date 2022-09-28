Life
Is Autumn Already Messing With Your Hair And Skin? Here’s How To Fix It

Lips cracked? Skin sore? Hair dry and brittle? We've got the beauty fixes for you.

Unless you’re one of the rare few blessed with year-round perfect skin and hair, you’ll know what changing seasons can do to your beauty regime.

One minute the summer sun is glaring, your skin is glowing and your hair is all lovely and shiny, the next, the colder weather hits and throws everything into total chaos. (Don’t worry, we’ve all been there.)

Cooler temperatures, combined with the wind, rain and (if you’re bold enough to have turned it on already) central heating, can leave your skin and hair lacking nourishment. Your lips might have already started to crack (I know mine have), your skin to look red or sore, and your hair to become dry and brittle.

While the impact of the changing seasons is annoying, switching up your beauty regime is easier than it seems. All it takes is a few carefully selected products that meet your skin and hair needs, and you should be good to go. We’ve rounded up a few picks here that are guaranteed winners.

1
Look Fantastic
Use this vegan hyaluronic acid serum for instant hydration
Why is it that as soon as the weather cools, skin begins to dry out. Eugh. The answer to dealing with even the driest of skin is hyaluronic acid. (I promise you, it’ll change your life.) This 2% wheat-based hyaluronic acid serum, which is enriched with vitamin C for brightening skin, offers a slow-release moisture boost for all-day hydration.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £37
2
Amazon
Give your lips a little TLC
When the seasons change, our lips can take a serious hit, too. If you've noticed the skin on your lips and around your mouth has dried out, this relief cream from Blistex is the business, quickly targeting dryness and rehydrating them.
Get it from Amazon for £3.20
3
Amazon
Give your tresses the nourishment they crave
The colder weather impacts hair as well as skin, which is why using a deep conditioner can be a great way to ensure your locks stay healthy. This conditioning mask is easy to apply, and leaves hair feeling soft, smooth, and frizz-free.
Get it from Amazon for £22
4
Boots
Give your hair a health boost
Using the right shampoo is also crucial during the colder months. This argan oil shampoo (that comes with a matching conditioner) is formulated to deeply hydrate, repair and restore. For hair that’s showing signs of damage, it's a total game-changer.
Get it from Boots for £5.99 (was £8.99)
5
Look Fantastic
Swap to using a gentle makeup remover
Feel like your makeup remover is flaring your skin up? Switching to a different formula might be a step in the right direction. This high-performance cleanser quickly removes makeup, including around the eyes, while also protecting and refreshing your skin, all without a greasy residue.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £12
6
Amazon
Don't skip the tip to toe moisturising
Hate waiting for body cream to dry? Opt to use an easy-to-apply, quick drying wet skin moisturiser instead. This vegan in-shower body moisturiser leaves skin soft, smooth and hydrated and doesn't require any waiting around.
Get it from Amazon for £5.67 (was £8.50)
7
Amazon
Coat your hands in this ultra-comforting, vegan hand cream
Notice that tight, dry feeling spreading across your hands? This shea butter hand cream works like an absolute dream. It's thick, creamy, and wonderfully gentle making it ideal for even the most sensitive of skin. (I get seasonal eczema and this is one of my go-tos.)
Get it from Amazon for £17.60 (was £22)
8
Amazon
Give your cuticles the nourishment they need
It's easy to forget about your cuticles, but in the colder weather the skin around your nails can quickly dry out. That's why adding a strengthening cuticle oil to the skin can help to keep your hands and nails healthy throughout the colder months.
Get it from Amazon for £3.99
9
Feel Unique
Swap to using a fragrance-free cleanser
Skin flare-ups are far more common in colder weather, so opting for a scent-free, ultra gentle cleanser could be a good idea if, like me, your skin is prone to eczema or other issues. This two-in-one cleanser and makeup remover gently cleanses skin, including eye makeup, leaving it soft and well hydrated.
Get it from Feel Unique for £23
10
Boots
Try this 24-hour, six-in-one miracle cream
For sensitive skin, this versatile cream is the one. It can be used as a primer, moisturiser, makeup remover, repairing mask, after-shave cream, and even as a baby care product, thanks to how gentle the formula is. Applied to skin, it deeply moisturises and nourishes, leaving skin plumped, smooth, and soft.
Get it from Boots for £13
11
Amazon
Don't forget to care for the sensitive skin around your eyes
Ever notice that as the weather cools, the skin around your eyes and lashes becomes sore and dry? Well, these detergent and preservative free eye wipes are just what you need.
Get 40 from Amazon for £8.98 (was £9.99)
12
Amazon
Add an eye cream to your skincare routine
Designed to target dark circles and puffiness, this hyaluronic acid eye cream, which is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, comes dermatologist approved. It contains three essential ceramides that help to protect the skin’s barrier and lock in moisture.
Get it from Amazon for £10.40 (was £13.83)
13
Amazon
Give this purifying daily scrub a try
Feel like your skin is always oily, even in autumn and winter? This formula is a game-changer. Made with magnolia extract and lactic acid, this gel-based cleanser opens clogged pores and micro-exfoliates skin, helping to keep oiliness at bay while also preventing blemishes and blackheads. (I use this every day and honestly can't fault it.)
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
14
ASOS
Give this cooling gel moisturiser a try
For skin that’s prone to greasiness but still needs hydration, this gel moisturiser is a godsend. It’s super lightweight, non-sticky, and dries in seconds. It’s also laced with ultra hydrating hyaluronic acid to help lock moisture into your skin after application.
Get it from ASOS for £21
15
Amazon
Keep your lips free of dry, dead skin
Struggle with dry, sore, flakey lips? This ultra hydrating, honey-based lip scrub gently exfoliates dry and dead skin, leaving your lips soft, smooth and wonderfully hydrated.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
16
Amazon
Don't forget the sunscreen
It's easy to assume that now the weather is colder and cloudier that SPF isn't necessary, but SPF should be worn every day, if you want to prevent your skin from signs of ageing and sun damage.
Get it from Amazon for £10
