Internationally renowned tennis player Novak Djokovic and his decision not to get vaccinated against Covid has hit the headlines again – and no-one’s that happy.
Djokovic first caused a stir when he tried to hold onto his title as the world’s No.1 male tennis player in the Australian Open tournament in January.
He is unvaccinated, but was temporarily granted a medical exemption on grounds he recently tested positive for Covid. Australia then cancelled his visa anyway, causing a worldwide furore over vaccinations.
Six weeks later, BBC Radio 4′s Today programme led with an exclusive interview about Djokovic’s decision not to get vaccinated, despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, tensions in Eastern Europe and turmoil in Downing Street.
The Serbian tennis player told the BBC’s media editor Amol Rajan: “I was never against vaccination, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”
He also admitted that he would be willing to give up participating in future tournaments if it meant he had to be vaccinated against Covid.
Understandably, people were pretty outraged that Djokovic’s personal vaccination decision was still getting any coverage.
The BBC did emphasise that vaccines are still considered the single most effective way to reduce Covid infections prior to the interview, but people were still furious with the discussion in the first place.
Here’s what everyone has been saying on Twitter: