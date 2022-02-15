Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has caused a stir with his vaccine status in recent months. Srdjan Stevanovic via Getty Images

Internationally renowned tennis player Novak Djokovic and his decision not to get vaccinated against Covid has hit the headlines again – and no-one’s that happy.

Djokovic first caused a stir when he tried to hold onto his title as the world’s No.1 male tennis player in the Australian Open tournament in January.

He is unvaccinated, but was temporarily granted a medical exemption on grounds he recently tested positive for Covid. Australia then cancelled his visa anyway, causing a worldwide furore over vaccinations.

The Serbian tennis player told the BBC’s media editor Amol Rajan: “I was never against vaccination, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

He also admitted that he would be willing to give up participating in future tournaments if it meant he had to be vaccinated against Covid.

Understandably, people were pretty outraged that Djokovic’s personal vaccination decision was still getting any coverage.

The BBC did emphasise that vaccines are still considered the single most effective way to reduce Covid infections prior to the interview, but people were still furious with the discussion in the first place.

Here’s what everyone has been saying on Twitter:

So having listened to this #r4today interview with Novak Djokovic, my diagnosis is that the patient has an acute case of "entitlement". The strand that can only come with extreme wealth, fame and stupidity. — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 15, 2022

BBC R4 is leading its 8am bulletin on Novak Djokovic. I don't get why.



'Extremely rich man willing to lose money because of his own extreme stupidity'



Who cares? I care about wages falling behind inflation, thanks. — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) February 15, 2022

apparently 'anti-science rich guy' trumps actual news. — Marie Gardiner (@MarieGardiner) February 15, 2022

William Hague, former foreign secretary, will be giving his analysis of Ukraine-Russia shortly on @TimesRadio. Just in case you think there other things going on than a tennis player not wanting to be vaccinated. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) February 15, 2022

Is Djokovic is about to invade a sovereign state? Because if not, his prominence in the news bulletins is insane. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 15, 2022