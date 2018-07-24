Novichok Victim’s Guilt After Unwittingly Giving Girlfriend Bottle Containing Nerve Agent

Rex Features Novichok victim Charlie Rowley says he feels lucky to be alive

Novichok attack victim Charlie Rowley has told of his regret after unwittingly giving a perfume bottle which contained the nerve agent to his girlfriend, who later died.

The 45-year-old was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on Friday after being admitted on June 30.

His partner Dawn Sturgess died on July 8 after the pair became exposed to the deadly nerve agent after handling a contaminated bottle later found in Rowley’s home.

Rowley said he recalls a “cosmetic bottle” which he gave to Sturgess.