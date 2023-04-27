Nurses Strike Ruled Unlawful By High Court Judge

James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

A planned strike by nurses on Tuesday has been ruled unlawful by a High Court judge, cutting short the industrial action.

Thousands members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) had planned to walk out as part of a long-running dispute over pay.

Nurses working in the NHS in England at workplaces with a strike mandate are preparing to take 48-hour industrial action from 8pm or the start of the night shift on April 30.

But health secretary Steve Barclay argued the RCN did not have a mandate for the last day of the industrial action as its strike mandate runs out on May 1.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Linden concluded that a six-month period in which industrial action can be taken following the RCN balloting members last year expires at midnight on Monday.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice after the judgement, Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said the union would no longer strike on May 2, but would continue with the planned action on April 30 and May 1.

Cullen accused the government of treating nurses “as criminals” by “dragging them through the courts” despite their efforts on the front line of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Downing Street said it had been “regrettable” that the government had to take legal action against the RCN.

“The government never wanted to take this to court. We did indeed try every possible way to avoid a court case,” the prime minister’s spokesperson said.

“The NHS presented the RCN with clear legal evidence that their planned strike for May 2 was unlawful. We asked them to call it off.

“The RCN refused. That’s why the NHS asked the government to intervene and seek the view of the court.”