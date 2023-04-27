Even Jonathan Gullis Has Called Out Ministers Over Their Comments About Migrants

Gullis and Jenrick LBC and Getty

Tory hardliner Jonathan Gullis has called out ministers for their controversial comments about migrants.

The Red Wall MP said he did not “feel comfortable” with senior Tories talking about the “values” of those trying to reach Britain in small boats.

It comes after immigration minister Robert Jenrick claimed those crossing the Channel have “completely different lifestyles and values” to people in the UK.

Home secretary Suella Braverman has also said people arriving in the UK in small boats have values which are “at odds with our country”.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the mentioning of the values,” Gullis told LBC.

“I don’t think that was appropriate nor was it right.”

‘I don't feel comfortable with the mentioning of the values.’



Tory MP Jonathan Gullis brands Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments about illegal immigrants’ values as not ‘appropriate’ or ‘reasonable'.@IainDale | #CrossQuestion pic.twitter.com/WsPqfrNf3s — LBC (@LBC) April 26, 2023

Politico Playbook this morning reported that Gullis was referring to Jenrick’s comments, rather than Braverman’s.

Others accused Jenrick of using “dog whistle politics” in the speech he made to the Policy Exchange think-tank on Tuesday.

He claimed uncontrolled migration threatened to “cannibalise” the compassion of the British public.

The senior Tory went on to claim that those crossing the Channel have “completely different lifestyles and values” to those in the UK and tend to settle in “already hyper diverse areas”.

Critics similarly accused Braverman of striking up a “xenophobic and racist fire” with her comments.

Braverman said: “I think that the people coming here illegally do possess values which are at odds with our country.”

Nick Ferrari - Robert Jenrick said uncontrolled illegal migration threatens to cannibalize the UK's compassion... would you use the word cannibalize?



Suella Braverman - "People coming here illegally do possess values which are at odds with our country.." #LBC pic.twitter.com/pBXC7ByNjW — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 26, 2023

It comes as senior backbench Tories, including former prime minister Theresa May and ex-party leader Iain Duncan Smith, voiced concerns in parliament about the impact the government’s flagship immigration reforms could have on modern slavery protections.

But the bill cleared the House of Commons without any drama in the votes after MPs gave it a third reading by 289 votes to 230, majority 59.

The illegal migration bill will change the law so people who arrive in the UK illegally will be detained and then promptly removed, either to their home country or a safe third country such as Rwanda.

Critics of the bill have dismissed the proposed legislation as unworkable, while right-wing Tory MPs believe it does not go far enough.