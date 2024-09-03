People Are Just Realising Oasis Had Another Tickets Fiasco Early In Their Career

Liam Gallagher performs at the Reading Music Festival, England on Aug. 29, 2021, left, and Noel Gallagher performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. (AP Photo) via Associated Press

Now that the dust has settled since the Oasis tickets fiasco, it may be tempting to ask yourself why audiences are so demanding these days, why is it so hard to get tickets?

However, fighting to get tickets to an Oasis gig is nothing new and in fact, almost 30 years ago, two-and-a-half million people were in a desperate scramble to nab tickets to their Knebworth show.

The BBC said: “More than four per cent of the population applied for tickets to see Oasis at Knebworth, the largest ever demand for concert tickets in British history.

“A whopping 250,000 people got to see the band over two nights - another record - but incredibly, Oasis could have sold out another 18 Knebworth shows.”

Staggering.

The iconic shows were unforgettable, too, with a VIP tent that hosted 90′s legends such as Kate Moss and Patsy Palmer and a backstage experience that was almost as jaw-dropping as the show itself.

According to The Quietus: “Oasis and their then label Creation once really did run an all-you-can-eat spectacular. All-you-can-drink as well. The backstage bounty at Oasis’s 1996 shows at Knebworth was astonishing.

“An immense marquee was lined with bars, all fully stocked with any drink you could imagine. A barbecue sizzled eternal. To anyone with a pass it was all free, all day.”

Noel doesn’t remember any of it, though

While fans and critics alike would agree that Oasis at Knebworth was unforgettable and one for the music history books, Noel Gallagher doesn’t remember performing there.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs, the musician said: “Genuinely, now, if I close my eyes, I can’t remember walking on stage at Knebworth. I know it took place because there were lots of people there.”