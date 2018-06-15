Sandra Bullock Reveals How 'Ocean's 8' Cast Foiled Tabloid's Attempt To Pit Them Against Each Other

Sandra Bullock makes the claims during Friday’s ‘Graham Norton Show’ , saying the press was determined to pit cast members against one another, even though they actually got along just fine.

The female-led cast of ‘Ocean’s 8’ all received a letter from the same tabloid suggesting there was friction behind the scenes, it has been revealed.

Speaking alongside co-stars Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra explains: “We were expected not to get on.

“My publicist got an email from a tabloid saying they had heard I wasn’t getting on with everyone else on set and I really took it personally... until I found out each one of us had got the exact same email.

“Everyone wanted us to be pulling each other’s hair out, but it’s just not true.”

Revealing they were determined to prove the sexist stereotype wrong, Helena adds: “[The tabloid press] wanted the cliché of a group of women not getting on, but we didn’t live up to it.”