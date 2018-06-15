Sandra Bullock Reveals How 'Ocean's 8' Cast Foiled Tabloid's Attempt To Pit Them Against Each Other

The female-led cast of ‘Ocean’s 8’ all received a letter from the same tabloid suggesting there was friction behind the scenes, it has been revealed.
Sandra Bullock makes the claims during Friday’s ‘Graham Norton Show’, saying the press was determined to pit cast members against one another, even though they actually got along just fine.
Speaking alongside co-stars Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra explains: “We were expected not to get on.
“My publicist got an email from a tabloid saying they had heard I wasn’t getting on with everyone else on set and I really took it personally... until I found out each one of us had got the exact same email.
“Everyone wanted us to be pulling each other’s hair out, but it’s just not true.”
Revealing they were determined to prove the sexist stereotype wrong, Helena adds: “[The tabloid press] wanted the cliché of a group of women not getting on, but we didn’t live up to it.”
The reboot of the ‘Ocean’s’ franchise, which also stars Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and newcomer Awkwafina, hits cinemas in the UK on Monday.
Sandra plays Debbie Ocean, the sister of the late Danny Ocean, and the leader of the new group of thieves and con-women.
Reviews for the film so far have been generally positive, though some critics have expressed disappointment that such an exciting team of female talent wasn’t given a stronger script to work with, or better direction.
The cast’s full interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, featuring music from Years & Years, airs at 10.35pm on BBC One tonight.