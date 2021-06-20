Oliver Dowden Calls GB News A 'Welcome Addition' To Media Diversity As He Defends Channel

Oliver Dowden has called the launch of GB News a “welcome addition” to media diversity in a column defending Britain’s newest news broadcaster. The culture secretary warned that basic democratic values can no longer be taken for granted after the upstart channel saw the withdrawal of advertising from companies such as Ikea, cider firm Kopparberg and Octopus Energy. The network, which launched last Sunday, has promised to take on so-called cancel culture.

PA The on-air GB News team

Writing in a column posted in the Sunday Telegraph and the Gov.uk website, Dowden said: “When he launched the channel, veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil vowed that GB News would not be ‘an echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset’, and that it would ’empower those who feel their concerns have been unheard’. “Rightly so. A free media is one that has a diverse range of opinions and voices – and as I said earlier this week, GB News is a welcome addition to that diversity. We need outlets and commentators who cover the range of the political spectrum; who can speak truth to power; and who are willing to challenge dogma or orthodoxy.” Dowden continued: “I’ve no doubt plenty of people will disagree with some of the things GB News commentators have to say - just as plenty of people disagree with the things they see and hear on the BBC, Sky News or any other media outlet. But if you don’t like those ideas, switch over - don’t silence. We shouldn’t be blocking people from the conversation simply because we disagree with them.”

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden