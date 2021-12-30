Olivia Colman Admits She Was All Of Us Meeting Paul Mescal: 'I Couldn't Look Him In The Eyes'

Olivia Colman and Paul Mescal Getty/Wire Image

Olivia Colman has admitted she was all of us when she met her Lost Daughter co-star Paul Mescal for the first time.

The Broadchurch star revealed she came over “a bit giddy” and couldn’t look Paul – best known for capturing hearts in BBC Three drama Normal People – in the eye when they were introduced.

Advertisement

The pair are starring together in Netflix’s psychological thriller The Lost Daughter, with Olivia telling The Sun: “I was a huge fan from watching Normal People and I was a bit giddy.

“I couldn’t look him in the eyes when we first met. He’s just so kind and nice and a good person. And he sings beautifully.

Advertisement

“He’s just lovely. He’s the nicest and loveliest. He loves his family and he’s so brilliant in what he does. His work is beautiful.”

Olivia joked she even created a scene so she could flirt with him on screen.

Advertisement

When asked if she enjoyed it, she quipped: “That’s always fun, but that wasn’t even in the script. I just did that.”

She then backtracked and insisted: “It was in the script, it was.”

The Lost Daughter also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and Dakota Johnson, with the latter revealing just how much fun she had on set with Oscar winner Olivia.

She told Elle: “I was just like shit, ‘I wonder what she’s going to be like?’ But we loved each other, and she’s a wild time.

Advertisement

“She’s so maternal and embracing and always wants to hang out and drink wine and talk.”