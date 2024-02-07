Olly Alexander Enlists Help From An Unlikely Source As He Continues To Tease Eurovision Song

Eurovision performer Olly Alexander Shane Anthony Sinclair via Getty Images

Olly Alexander is still teasing fans as they eagerly await news about his upcoming Eurovision song.

Last year, the former Years & Years frontman revealed he would be representing the UK at Eurovision in May, which is being held in Malmö following Loreen’s win for Sweden in 2023.

So far, he’s been throwing Eurovision fans a few crumbs to keep us all intrigued (leading many to piece together that his competing song would be called Dizzy), and on Tuesday, unveiled a brand new teaser clip.

And as a surprise for all of us, the video saw him teaming up with BBC Breakfast favourite Carol Kirkwood.

In the faux weather report, the It’s A Sin star teased that there would be a “rare phenomena of dizzy spells” hitting the UK in the near future, appearing to confirm rumours about the name of his song.

“From what we can see, there isn’t an end to these dizzy spells for the foreseeable just yet, and no telling if they’ll continue to go round and round or just eventually go back to the beginning.

Of course, this won’t be news to some of you eagle-eyed viewers, as some of you have already warned us of the impending spells ahead, but we haven’t got the full picture just yet.

He then urged fans to “pay close attention to the varying temperatures on the map behind me”, which included the numbers 11, 1, 29 and 7.

Olly and Carol as seen in their unlikely collab Instagram

The clip ends with what appears to be a short snippet for Olly’s Eurovision track, which he’ll be performing at the contest later in the year.

Olly’s mysterious Eurovision track was written with Danny L Harle, whose credits include Dua Lipa’s Houdini and Training Season, as well as songs by Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, Liam Gallagher and Rina Sawayama.

The chart-topping singer previously said: “As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.