The Winter Olympics Are Way Cuter With Babies Competing

The Olympics imagined tiny tots taking on the world in Beijing.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

The Winter Olympics on Sunday came up with an adorable alternative to competitions featuring grown athletes ― babies!

A cute slash ridiculous three-minute video posted by the Olympics’ Twitter shows a load of little people going for the gold and experiencing the agony of defeat in Beijing.

To the kid whose curling stone fell apart, Mummy will get you another.

To the skier who wiped out and got back up, that’s the Olympic spirit.

And to the pint-sized members of the Jamaican bobsled team who captured the country’s first Winter Games gold medal, now that is cool running.

Watch them in action below...

