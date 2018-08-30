On-The-Run Web Developer Appeals Sentence For Killing Woman In Speedboat Crash

PA Wire/PA Images Jack Shepherd is on the run but has appealed his sentence

A web designer convicted of killing his date in a speedboat crash on the Thames has launched an appeal – despite being on the run.

Jack Shepherd, 30, has been in hiding since he was found guilty of the manslaughter by gross negligence of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown.

Shepherd failed to attend his July trial and was sentenced to six years in jail in his absence at the Old Bailey, having skipped bail.

An arrest warrant was issued, while Brown’s family called for him to face justice and The Sun newspaper put up a £10,000 reward.

On Thursday, a Court of Appeal official confirmed Shepherd’s lawyers had lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Scotland Yard confirmed the missing defendant is “still outstanding”.

On whether Shepherd had fled the country, a spokesman said: “We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.”

Brown died in December 2015 after being thrown from Shepherd’s speeding boat into the Thames, during a champagne-fuelled late night ride past the Houses of Parliament.

The court heard Shepherd had met Brown on a dating website and had been trying to impress her at the end of their first date.