Hollyoaks Fans Left Stunned As Former Soap Favourite Pops Up In Oppenheimer

Guy Burnet (right) with Ewan McGregor in Oppenheimer Universal

While the Barbie movie features surprising cameos from Rob Brydon and Love Island contestant Chris Taylor, its box office rival Oppenheimer also boasts a similarly unexpected appearance from a familiar face.

Hollyoaks fans of a certain age have been left stunned about spotting an actor who was involved in one of the Channel 4 soap’s most famous storylines pop up in the new Christopher Nolan film.

Advertisement

Guy Burnet, who played Craig Dean on the show between 2002 and 2008, has a guest role in Oppenheimer as British physicist George Eltenton.

After the film opened on Friday, soap fans did a double take when they spotted Guy on the big screen...

Absolutely did not expect Craig from Hollyoaks to pop up in Oppenheimer — Anna Wilson (@AnnaWilson79) July 22, 2023

Was that Craig from Hollyoaks in Oppenheimer? — Kirsty (@kirstyiswriting) July 21, 2023

Advertisement

My highlight of Oppenheimer. IYKYK. pic.twitter.com/l8XouPjsSg — Ally Farrell (@AllyFarrell) July 22, 2023

Oppenheimer is absolutely breathtaking and, hopefully, the beginning of Craig from Hollyoaks’ renaissance — Adam Miller (@babbedout) July 22, 2023

During his stint on Hollyoaks, Craig Dean became a central character thanks to his rocky love-story with John Paul McQueen, played by James Sutton.

The storyline saw John Paul fall in love with his straight best friend, who himself then struggled with his own growing feelings for John Paul.

While the couple went on to have an on-off romance, they were reunited off-screen after both actors left the soap – although James has since returned to Hollyoaks as John Paul, and Craig is living off screen with a new boyfriend.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Guy has continued to have acting roles on both the big and small screen since leaving Hollyoaks, including those iChicago Fire, Pitch Perfect 3 and Mortdecai.