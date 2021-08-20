Miranda Kerr Says Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom Is Like 'An Annoying Brother'

Talk about brotherly love. Miranda Kerr candidly described her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, as an “annoying brother” during an appearance on WNBA player Candace Parker’s podcast. The two stars were married from 2010 to 2013 and share one child together, a son named Flynn. After their divorce, Miranda married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, whom she shares two boys with, and Orlando partnered up with singer Katy Perry. He and Katy recently welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove.

Bruce Glikas via Getty Images Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr pictured in 2013

During the new interview, Miranda revealed that both couples now holiday and celebrate major milestones together, and added that she especially loves Katy. “It’d be safe to say I love her more than Flynn’s dad,” the model said while laughing, before saying that her actor ex-husband is “like a brother” to her. “And most of the time, an annoying brother,” Miranda quipped. “So [Katy] helps me deal with him because she can deal with him. And I’m so grateful that she’s there. Because it just takes the pressure off me.” Miranda’s comments echo Gwyneth Paltrow, who has made similar remarks about her ex, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, since the two consciously uncoupled back in 2014.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Mamounia hotel inauguration in 2009 in Marrakech, Morocco.