Two in five over 80s have broken lockdown rules within three weeks of their first Covid vaccine dose, research has shown.

Some 41% of people in the priority group reported they had met with someone other than a household member, care worker or member of their support bubble, indoors, since vaccination.

In contrast, one in five over 80s who have received at least one dose of a vaccine reported they had not left home for any reason since receiving their jab.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey was carried out between February 15 and February 20.

A quarter of over 80s who had only received one vaccine dose reported they would be much or somewhat more likely to attend a hospital for medical reasons since being vaccinated; this increased to one-third for those who had received both doses.

Research by Kings College London suggests that individuals who had received the dose three weeks ago would be 67% protected against the virus.

Official NHS England estimates show that by 21 February 2021, 2,675,253 over 80s had received their first dose of the vaccine and 342,716 had received their second dose.