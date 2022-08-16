PA Images Owami Davies has been missing for weeks

Owami Davies has been missing since the start of July, but there’s been little discussion about her tragic case.

The 24-year-old student nurse from Essex was last seen on CCTV in West Croydon, South London, on July 7, and police are yet to find her.

What we know so far

Owami was reported missing by Essex Police on July 11, and the Met Police launched an appeal for information towards the end of the month.

CCTV footage was also released by the police on August 10, showing the young woman walking in a dark jacket, red top, grey joggers and slider type shoes while walking down London Road at 12.30pm on July 7.

Five men have been arrested, two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap. They have been released on bail.

Her mother, Nicol Davies, previously told PA news agency: “It is obvious that someone out there has seen something, someone out there knows something, someone. out there heard something.

“I am begging, I am asking for the public’s help, from the people, to say if you know, if you have heard or seen her, or she passed you, please speak up.”

She added that she was a “desperate mother” whose family was not “complete” without her daughter.

Davies added that Owami was “really happy” before she disappeared, with two months left of her studies and having secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital in London.

She had also worked in A&E through the pandemic, and was interested in researching diseases.

Why there needs to be more conversation about her disappearance

Owami is sadly not the first woman to go missing over the past few years.

Sarah Everard’s disappearance back in 2021 sparked nationwide concern over women’s safety. It was later discovered that she had been kidnapped, raped and killed by a then-active police officer.

But, despite the last sighting of Owami dating back to July 7, there’s been notably less publicity around her case.

The feminist direct action group, Sisters Uncut, tweeted about its concern for Owami on Monday, writing: “The racist disengagement and lack of urgency from media and state means people who may have vital information to help find Owami could have missed these callouts.

“Answers to her whereabouts remain unclear.”

Owami Davies has been missing for over a month, last seen in Croydon. We pray for her safe return. Media; why is there no coverage of her case? Institutional racism puts black women at higher risk of gendered violence, and the state doesn’t even pretend to care. #FindOwamiDavies pic.twitter.com/SCbzVGM0Ld — Sisters Uncut (@SistersUncut) August 15, 2022

The organisation wasn’t the only one to point out the lack of coverage.

I devoted an hour of my @LBC show to the search for #OwamiDavies; exploring with experts & listeners the “hierarchy of victims” i.e. why some women’s cases are afforded more attention than others. Help change that. Anyone with information pls call the Met Police 020 8721 4622 https://t.co/hvOolsMXKv — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) August 15, 2022

Owami Davies is still missing. Unimaginable pain for her family. Please please call if you have any information. https://t.co/hu8Lcau2L0 — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) August 16, 2022

Sarah Everard is trending again... While Owami Davies has still not been found, she was last seen 7th July, London Road, Croydon. The lack of coverage is outrageous. Her face should be everywhere!! #FindOwamiDavies pic.twitter.com/qZ7L7G1PpZ — AloneNeverLonely (@AloneNottLonely) August 14, 2022

Have tweeted this from Owami’s mother for weeks. Someone knows something. We need her found. Five men have been arrested and still no resolution for her poor family. #OwamiDavies five weeks. Please share. Please please help. https://t.co/4bbZ09slML — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) August 16, 2022

Owami Davies, a 24-year-old student nurse from Essex has been missing for over a month, she was last seen in Croydon. There is a lack of media coverage, so please share to spread the word and get her home #OwamiDavies #StudentNurse pic.twitter.com/qlNsP7wkYC — Kirsty H (@Kirsty_H220) August 14, 2022

🚨Somebody knows something and quite frankly I really don’t think we are talking about #owamidavies enough.



Owami could’ve been any of our family members. 👉🏽I’m calling on those of you with big twitter platforms that follow me to raise awareness👈🏽. Her family need answers. pic.twitter.com/Ep2B5HfpPj — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) August 10, 2022