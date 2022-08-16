Owami Davies has been missing since the start of July, but there’s been little discussion about her tragic case.
The 24-year-old student nurse from Essex was last seen on CCTV in West Croydon, South London, on July 7, and police are yet to find her.
What we know so far
Owami was reported missing by Essex Police on July 11, and the Met Police launched an appeal for information towards the end of the month.
CCTV footage was also released by the police on August 10, showing the young woman walking in a dark jacket, red top, grey joggers and slider type shoes while walking down London Road at 12.30pm on July 7.
Five men have been arrested, two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap. They have been released on bail.
Her mother, Nicol Davies, previously told PA news agency: “It is obvious that someone out there has seen something, someone out there knows something, someone. out there heard something.
“I am begging, I am asking for the public’s help, from the people, to say if you know, if you have heard or seen her, or she passed you, please speak up.”
She added that she was a “desperate mother” whose family was not “complete” without her daughter.
Davies added that Owami was “really happy” before she disappeared, with two months left of her studies and having secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital in London.
She had also worked in A&E through the pandemic, and was interested in researching diseases.
Why there needs to be more conversation about her disappearance
Owami is sadly not the first woman to go missing over the past few years.
Sarah Everard’s disappearance back in 2021 sparked nationwide concern over women’s safety. It was later discovered that she had been kidnapped, raped and killed by a then-active police officer.
Sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicola Smallman, Sabina Nessa, Ashling Murphy and Zara Aleena also all hit the headlines after they went missing, and furthered the conversation about women’s safety.
But, despite the last sighting of Owami dating back to July 7, there’s been notably less publicity around her case.
The feminist direct action group, Sisters Uncut, tweeted about its concern for Owami on Monday, writing: “The racist disengagement and lack of urgency from media and state means people who may have vital information to help find Owami could have missed these callouts.
“Answers to her whereabouts remain unclear.”
The organisation wasn’t the only one to point out the lack of coverage.