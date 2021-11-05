Owen Paterson Scandal: Telegraph Journalist Claims Boris Johnson Was Motivated By 'A Sense Of Decency'

A Telegraph journalist has claimed Boris Johnson became embroiled in the Owen Paterson row because he was “motivated by a sense of decency”.

Former cabinet minister Paterson quit as an MP rather than face the prospect of being suspended from parliament for 30 sitting days for an alleged breach of lobbying rules.

The MP announced his resignation on Thursday after the prime minister was forced to abandon a plan to prevent Paterson’s immediate suspension by launching a review of the entire disciplinary system.

Appearing on BBC’s Question Time, which was dominated by the controversy, Telegraph journalist Tim Stanley suggested Conservative MPs were ordered to vote in favour of a review because Paterson was being “unfairly hounded”.

Stanley said: “I think the prime minister was motivated by a sense of decency, which is that he thought that, in this instance, a man was being unfairly hounded.”

He went on that the reason for this was not just “because the process was so long and opaque and somewhat contradictory, not just because the lobbying he is supposed to have done was raising genuine public health issues with ministers”, but because of the suicide of Paterson’s wife, Rose. This was why “many Tory MPs privately felt morally obliged and sympathetic to support this man in this particular instance”, he added.

Stanley admitted by “screwing around in the last 48 hours” it “undermined any case for reform” and was a “PR disaster”.