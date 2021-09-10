BBC/James Stack Paddy McGuinness is the new host of A Question Of Sport

Following this mixed reception, a BBC spokesperson has defended this new version of Question Of Sport. “Question Of Sport has been a firm favourite of BBC One audiences for over 50 years,” they said in a statement (via Metro). “One of the reasons the show remains successful is because the hosts and captains change. “It’s always been important that Question Of Sport remains an authentic sports quiz which we hope continues to entertain.”

BBC/James Stack Paddy in the all-new Question Of Sport studio